Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With multiple COVID-19 tests coming back positive, Kamara may not be eligible to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs. There's still some chance for the Saints to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed and thus earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so they'll likely give Latavius Murray a sizable workload this weekend. Murray put up back-to-back games with triple-digit yardage and multiple touchdowns when Kamara missed Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2019 season.