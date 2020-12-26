Kamara rushed 22 times for 155 yards and six touchdowns while also bringing three of five targets for 17 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

As the eye-popping stat line indicates, Kamara put together a record-setting performance for a national audience that will go into NFL annals as one of the most prolific in league history. In fact, only one other player -- the legendary Ernie Nevers back in 1929 -- had ever scored six touchdowns in a game before Kamara accomplished the feat Friday. The fourth-year pro also set a new single-game career high in rushing yardage for good measure while scoring from 40, one, five, six, seven and three yards out, with at least one touchdown in each quarter. Kamara will now look to follow up the spectacular effort by gaining the 68 rushing yards he needs to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time when he faces the Panthers in a Week 17 road matchup.