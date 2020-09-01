Kamara is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kamara has not participated in practice since Friday due reasons that were initially called contract-related, but Pelissero now notes that his absence was due to an epidural shot in his back. In any case, if Kamara does rejoin teammates Wednesday it could indicate that he and the team have made some progress in talks. The star running back's decision to resume practicing comes following a report by Josina Anderson of ESPN that the Saints would be open to trading Kamara if the two sides can't agree on a long-term deal.