Kamara caught three of seven passes for 51 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Similar to the game against the Vikings in Week 1, the Saints found themselves playing catch1up most of the afternoon against New England. However, unlike in Week 1 where Kamara played half of the Saints' offensive snaps, the rookie running back was limited to 17 offensive snaps (26 percent) in Week 2. As expected, Kamara appears part of a frustrating three-man committee -- with both Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram also seeing touches -- that makes the weekly usage difficult to predict and limits the fantasy value of all three. Yet, Kamara's ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds a different dimension to the offense, which should provide him a relatively safe weekly floor, especially in PPR leagues.