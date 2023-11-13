Kamara rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings. He added seven receptions on seven targets for 33 yards.

Kamara led the team in carries and was efficient with his limited volume on the ground. However, the Saints were chasing points the entire game, tilting a bulk of his work toward the air. Kamara didn't deliver splash gains, but he did manage at least 75 total yards from scrimmage for the sixth time in his first seven games of the campaign.