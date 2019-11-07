Saints' Alvin Kamara: Positive outlook for Week 10

Kamara (ankle) is expected to be ready to play Week 10 against the Falcons.

Kamara received commendations for the quality of his practice session Wednesday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, though the running back was officially listed as a limited participant. That's been the case on multiple occasions in past weeks, and Kamara ended up not suiting up, but it's looking like this week could be different. After two absences and a bye week, Kamara will face an Atlanta defense that's giving up 3.9 YPC to opposing running backs.