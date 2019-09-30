Saints' Alvin Kamara: Posts 89 yards
Kamara ran 17 times for 69 yards and had three receptions for 20 yards in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.
Kamara led all rushers and finished just behind teammate Michael Thomas in total offensive output from a skill-position player in this contest. The 23-year-old has actually improved slightly as a runner in 2019 -- 5.0 YPC compared to 4.6 YPC in 2018 -- while remaining a focal part of this team's passing attack regardless of who is under center. Kamara's only shortcomings have been in terms of touchdowns (two through four games after tallying 18 through 15 games last year). The versatile back doesn't profile as a short-yardage/goal-line back, but he has shown to have a nose for the end zone and remains on the field in formations closer to the goal line. Expect Kamara to continue to be a focal point of the Saints offense in a soft matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 5.
