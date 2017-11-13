Kamara carried 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills. He also caught all five of his targets for 32 yards.

Kamara received the heftiest rushing workload of his young career and responded by eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the first time. He polished off his day with a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, giving him three straight games with a rushing score. Kamara's emergence has coincided with the team's surge in offensive production, which has heavily featured the ground game since the opening weeks of the season. With a sizable role on perhaps the most prolific offense in the NFL at the moment, the rookie's fantasy value continues to climb heading into next week's matchup with the Redskins.