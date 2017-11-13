Saints' Alvin Kamara: Posts career high in rushing yards
Kamara carried 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills. He also caught all five of his targets for 32 yards.
Kamara received the heftiest rushing workload of his young career and responded by eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the first time. He polished off his day with a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, giving him three straight games with a rushing score. Kamara's emergence has coincided with the team's surge in offensive production, which has heavily featured the ground game since the opening weeks of the season. With a sizable role on perhaps the most prolific offense in the NFL at the moment, the rookie's fantasy value continues to climb heading into next week's matchup with the Redskins.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Contributes 152 total yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores touchdown in Week 8 win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Produces 107 total yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 87 yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Force in passing game Sunday•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...