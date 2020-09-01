The Saints are open to trading Kamara, Josina Anderson reports.
The news from Anderson is purely speculative at this point, but given Kamara's recent "contract-related" absences from Saints practice, it's certainly a situation to monitor closely. If Kamara was traded, Latavius Murray would likely vault into a starting role, with pass-catching specialist Ty Montgomery backing him up.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Absence contract-related•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Missing practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Expected to handle full workload•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reveals severity of 2019 injury•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Feeling healthy again•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 55 yards in overtime loss•