Kamara was one of four players who sat near Michael Burton, who tested positive for COVID-19, on the plane ride to Detroit on Saturday, NBC Sports Pro Football Talk reports. He's among seven players who underwent supplemental COVID-19 testing.

The Saints learned late Saturday that Burton tested positive after arriving in Detroit. Kamara and seven other players who were near Burton are awaiting test results, according to the report. With the news of Burton's positive test, it's possible that Sunday's game between the Saints and Lions could be postponed to Monday or Tuesday, or moved past Week 4.