Kamara (foot) practiced fully Thursday.
Kamara made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, being listed with what was termed a bone bruise in his foot. He later clarified the reason for his limited practice, telling John Sigler of USA Today, "You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something?" By elevating to a full participant one day later, Kamara has proved that the issue isn't serious and should be ready for his usual volume Sunday at Tampa Bay, whose Bucs contained him to a season-low 67 yards from scrimmage to go with two TDs back in Week 1.