Saints' Alvin Kamara: Practicing again Friday

Kamara (ankle/knee) participated in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, giving him a shot to suit up for Sunday's game against Arizona. It remains to be seen how the Saints list the star running back on their final injury report Friday afternoon.

