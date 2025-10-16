Kamara (ankle) is present for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, the same issue that he played through in Week 6 after having logged three consecutive limited practice sessions. Coach Kellen Moore has stated that the veteran running back will be on a maintenance plan to manage the injury. To see Kamara back on the field Thursday, even if he only logs limited reps, bodes well for his chances of taking the field for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears, but he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to resume practicing in full.