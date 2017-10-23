Saints' Alvin Kamara: Produces 107 total yards
Kamara rushed nine times for 57 yards and secured five of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers.
The rookie was once again effective in a complementary role, and he's now logged 19 carries for 132 yards along with eight receptions for 62 yards over the last two games. That boost in production has coincided with Adrian Peterson's exit from New Orleans, as the presence of one less mouth to feed in the backfield appears to have freed up head coach Sean Payton to give Kamara a more consistent workload. The 22-year-old's game-breaking speed and role in a prolific offense afford him an abundance of fantasy upside, potential that he'll look to deliver on in a Week 8 home matchup against the Bears.
