Kamara rushed 13 times for 46 yards and brought in all six of his targets for an additional 53 yards in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also logged a two-point conversion rush.

Kamara once again paced the Saints backfield, but as was the case in a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, his total number of rushing touches was modest. He was heavily involved on the pass-catching front, however, checking in second in receptions only to Michael Thomas on the team during the contest. The 23-year-old wasn't nearly as productive from a yardage standpoint as he'd been in Week 1, but his level of involvement is essentially an every-week lock. He'll look to continue a strong start to his season against the Falcons in Week 3.