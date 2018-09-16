Saints' Alvin Kamara: Productive all-around effort in Week 2 win
Kamara rushed 13 times for 46 yards and brought in all six of his targets for an additional 53 yards in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also logged a two-point conversion rush.
Kamara once again paced the Saints backfield, but as was the case in a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, his total number of rushing touches was modest. He was heavily involved on the pass-catching front, however, checking in second in receptions only to Michael Thomas on the team during the contest. The 23-year-old wasn't nearly as productive from a yardage standpoint as he'd been in Week 1, but his level of involvement is essentially an every-week lock. He'll look to continue a strong start to his season against the Falcons in Week 3.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Logs 81.3 percent of snaps•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Excels in passing game during Week 1 loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Saints cautious in usage•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reaches paydirt in dress rehearsal•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not playing Friday•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not see huge workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.