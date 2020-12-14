Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of 10 targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles.

For the first time since Taysom Hill replaced Drew Brees (ribs) under center, Kamara was featured heavily as a receiver, but he still fell short of 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth straight game. He could see high target volume again in Week 15, regardless of who's at quarterback, as the Saints host Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.