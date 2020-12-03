Kamara (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Kamara has put together back-to-back limited sessions as he continues to deal with a foot injury, an issue that has contained him to less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps over the last two games. During that span, he's totaled 25 touches for 97 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while Latavius Murray has gone off for 34-211-2, respectively. The breakdown between Kamara and Murray may be the Saints' reality until the former gets past his current health concern.