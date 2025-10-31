Kamara (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, but Saints coach Kellen Moore said Friday that the running back is trending in the right direction, WWLAM's Jeff Nowak reports.

Moore said the same of WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) and CB Alontae Taylor (shoulder), with all three getting 'questionable' designations after limited practice participation this week. Any setbacks for Kamara would lead to more work for Devin Neal, who is alo listed with an ankle injury but seemingly on track to play.