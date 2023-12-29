Kamara (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay after missing practice Friday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara was an end-of-week addition to the injury report and now has two days to recover before the Saints play a game they need to win to have a realistic shot at making the playoffs. If Kamara ends up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, the Saints likely will turn to Jamaal Williams for most of the backfield snaps, with Kendre Miller (ankle - questionable) and/or James Robinson (practice squad) potentially getting some snaps of the bench. A Kamara absence might also allow Taysom Hill to get more carries, though that's far from a sure thing given his recent lack of involvement in the New Orleans offense.