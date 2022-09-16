Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Rod Walker of NOLA.com reports.
Kamara opened the week as a limited participant but now appears truly in doubt for Sunday after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Backup RB Mark Ingram (ankle) also is listed as questionable this week, though seemingly with better odds to play after managing limited practices Wednesday through Friday. Behind those two, the Saints have Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington (questionable - hamstring) as their other RBs on the roster.