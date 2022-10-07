Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday this week, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara missed two of the past three games, including last week in London after following the same practice routine (limited participation every day). Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray both topped 40 percent snap share in the loss to Minnesota, but with Murray now gone to the Broncos, the Saints might turn back to Tony Jones as the complement to Ingram if Kamara can't play. The Saints will release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, and they've already revealed that it'll include WR Michael Thomas (foot, out) and likely QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).