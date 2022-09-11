Kamara rushed nine times for 39 yards and brought in three of four targets for seven yards in the Saints' 27-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Saints were down by a 16-7 margin at halftime and 23-10 going into the fourth quarter, which certainly conspired to limit Kamara's opportunities on the ground. The versatile star also surprisingly saw jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill vulture four rush attempts that he parlayed into 81 yards and a touchdown, although Kamara still outpaced backfield mate Mark Ingram by five carries. There naturally should be much more productive days ahead for Kamara, with the next opportunity coming in a tough Week 2 NFC South matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.