Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reaches paydirt in regular-season dress rehearsal
Kamara rushed four times for 16 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. He also caught one of two targets for 10 yards.
Kamara wasn't given much of a workload in his preseason debut, but it was still encouraging to see him receive a couple of rushing attempts in the red zone -- Kamara polished off the Saints' first scoring drive of the game with a two-yard rushing plunge. Set to operate as the team's clear workhorse out of the backfield with Mark Ingram suspended the first four weeks of the year, Kamara might continue to be a prominent figure in the team's goalline offense from the outset of the upcoming campaign. With that said, New Orleans could also lean on the bigger Jonathan Williams (6-foot, 223 pounds) when they get in close.
