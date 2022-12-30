Kamara (personal/quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
After he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a combination of a personal matter and a quad issue, Kamara returned to the field Friday and logged a full session. Afterward, coach Dennis Allen relayed to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune that Kamara "looked good out there today, and he'll be ready to go this weekend." The preceding has come to pass, setting Kamara up to continue leading the Saints backfield Week 17.
