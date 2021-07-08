Teammate Latavius Murray said Kamara looked like his usual self at June minicamp, Sam Shannon of the Saints' official website reports. "Alvin being Alvin," Murray said. "The same player that he's been over the last few years, and I'm sure he'll continue to be."

Kamara was under the spotlight last summer, eventually signing a five-year, $75 million extension one day before the Saints' season opener. Despite dealing with a hip issue around that same time, he went on to play 15 straight games before missing Week 17 on the COVID-19 list, finishing the regular season with career highs for rushing yards (932), total yards (1,688) and touchdowns (21). A repeat of that last number would be a tough ask under any conditions, and there's also some concern that Kamara could lose targets/catches in the post-Brees era, especially if dual-threat Taysom Hill beats out Jameis Winston for the starting QB job. On the other hand, Kamara is one of the best running backs in the league, and the Saints return all five starters to what's consistently been a top-10 offensive line. Even with a degree of uncertainty for a second straight offseason, Kamara's floor/ceiling combination makes him a solid choice in the first half of the first round of fantasy drafts.