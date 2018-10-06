Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ready for Week 5
Kamara (knee) is absent from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Redskins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara's practice reps were restricted throughout the week, but it turns out the Saints were just exercising caution with their stud back. They did the same thing prior to last week's game, so it could become a recurring theme as the season progresses. Still, the return of Mark Ingram from a four-game suspension could finally slow down his hot start to the season a tad, but it is not expected to significantly impact Kamara's standing as a must-play option each week.
