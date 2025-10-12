Kamara (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

A limited participant in practice throughout the week due to the ankle injury, Kamara took a questionable tag into the weekend but never seemed at major risk of missing Sunday's contest. Now that he's confirmed as available for the Week 6 contest, Kamara should continue in his usual role as the Saints' lead option out of the backfield. Though Kamara's name has popped up in trade rumors as the 1-4 Saints navigate what looks to be a rebuilding season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the 30-year-old back told general manager Mickey Loomis that he would like to remain with the franchise for the duration of his career. The Saints are expected to honor Kamara's request and hold on to him ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, even though multiple contending teams would likely be in the market for his services.