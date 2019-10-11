Saints' Alvin Kamara: Receives 'questionable' designation
Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara isn't trending in the right direction for Week 6, downgrading from limited participation at Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. The development may have been implemented to preserve Kamara's ankle for game day, but a decision on his availability won't come until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The next players up in the Saints' backfield are Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington.
