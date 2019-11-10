Saints' Alvin Kamara: Receiving output salvages day

Kamara ran for 24 yards on four carries and corralled eight of 10 targets for 50 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to Atlanta.

The ground attack was practically nonexistent for New Orleans in Week 10, as Kamara and Latavius Murray combined for just 36 yards on nine attempts against a Falcons defense that had conceded more than 150 team rushing yards to Seattle during its last game Oct. 27. Kamara was able to compile double-digit targets for the second time this season, but the continued lack of rushing production is perplexing, as he has not exceeded 70 rushing yards since Week 1 and possesses just one score on the ground all year. Coming into his second game back from knee and ankle injuries that cost him to sit out Weeks 7 and 8, Kamara may once again find trouble getting much going as a rusher with the Saints facing off against a Tampa Bay defense that allowed just 37 combined rushing yards to Cardinals running backs Kenyan Drake and David Johnson on Sunday.