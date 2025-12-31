Kamara (knee/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara has missed five straight games due to a sprained MCL suffered Week 12 versus Atlanta, giving him only two more chances to practice before Sunday's regular-season finale rematch against the Falcons. Of course, with New Orleans already definitively eliminated from playoff contention, there's little incentive in pushing the 30-year-old veteran back on the field if he's anything less than 100 percent healthy. Audric Estime impressed as the leader of the Saints' backfield against the Titans in Week 17, rushing 14 times for 94 yards and one score.