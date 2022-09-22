site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Remains limited at practice
Kamara (ribs) was limited at practice Thursday.
Kamara maintained his activity level from Wednesday and will have another opportunity to bump up to full before the
Saints issue their final Week 3 injury report. He's looking to keep his DNP streak to one game, which may be confirmed as soon as Friday.
