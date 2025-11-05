Kamara (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara has been playing through an ankle injury the last four games, a stretch in which he's mustered just 167 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 44 touches. With Kendre Miller out for the season due to a torn ACL, rookie sixth-rounder Devin Neal has taken over the No. 2 role the past two contests but managed only 23 total yards and no scores on seven touches himself. There's no indication Kamara is in danger of sitting out Sunday in Carolina or even losing his grip on the top backfield job in New Orleans, but the going has been rough for him and the rest of the Saints offense of late.