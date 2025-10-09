Kamara (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Initial reports indicated Kamara hurt his ankle at Wednesday's practice, but he clarified Thursday that he's "feeling good" and actually suffered the injury this past Sunday against the Giants, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. In the Week 5 win, Kamara logged season lows in offensive snap share (56 percent) and touches (12) on his way to just 55 yards from scrimmage. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.