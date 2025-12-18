Kamara (knee/ankle) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.

Kamara still hasn't resumed practicing since he sprained his MCL in Week 12, and while coach Kellen Moore hasn't ruled him out like he did fellow RB Devin Neal (hamstring) on Wednesday, the veteran back seems to be in danger of missing a fourth game in a row Sunday against the Jets. At the moment, Audric Estime and Evan Hull are the only healthy options at the position on the Saints' active roster.