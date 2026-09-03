Kamara (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara was diagnosed with a sprained MCL a little over two weeks ago and was given a return timetable of "at least one month," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, so it's not at all surprising to see the veteran running back still sidelined. The Saints will begin official Week 1 prep next week, and it would be somewhat shocking to see Kamara practice and be available for the season opener against the Lions. With Kendre Miller (undisclosed) also missing practice time, Audric Estime could be the backup to Travis Etienne against Detroit.