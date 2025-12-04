Kamara (knee/ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Kamara remains sidelined due to the MCL sprain that he suffered in a Week 12 loss to the Falcons, with his next on-field reps marking his first since that point. The Saints can make a ruling on his availability for Week 14 on Friday's injury report, and if he's ruled out again, rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal would be in line to pace the team's backfield Sunday in Tampa Bay. In a Week 13 defeat at Miami, Neal racked up 17 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage.