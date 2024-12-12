Kamara (illness) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara now has opened Week 15 prep with back-to-back absences due to an illness, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills before the weekend. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he's tagged with a designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Behind Kamara, Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams are the next players up in the Saints backfield.
