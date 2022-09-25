Kamara (ribs) is listed as active Sunday at Carolina.
After maintaining limited sessions during the entirety of Week 3 prep, Kamara will miss just one game as a result of a rib injury. While he handled a 63 percent share of the offensive snaps in the season opener, he was given only 12 touches, which he turned into 46 yards from scrimmage. There's a chance he yields some reps to Mark Ingram and even Tony Jones out of the Saints backfield, but Kamara still should receive a majority share of the team's RB workload.
