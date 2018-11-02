Saints' Alvin Kamara: Returns to full practice, cleared to play
Kamara (illness) returned to practice Friday as a full participant and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Kamara missed Thursday's practice with an illness but never seemed to be in serious jeopardy of sitting out the upcoming NFC showdown. He took on a surprisingly large share of the workload in last week's 30-20 win over the Vikings, handling 20 touches and a 72 percent snap share in a two-touchdown performance. He only played about half of the snaps on offense in the first two games after Mark Ingram returned from suspension.
