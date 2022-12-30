Kamara (personal/quadriceps) returned to practice Friday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara was absent Wednesday and Thursday due to a combination of a personal matter and a quad injury. However, coach Dennis Allen put any concerns about his availability for Week 17 to rest Friday, telling Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune that the running back "looked good out there today, and he'll be ready to go this weekend." It's not yet known if Kamara will have a designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, but Friday's practice report will reveal as much.

