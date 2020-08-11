Kamara played through an MCL tear last season, Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports.
He hurt his knee Week 6 and missed the next two games, with the Saints' injury reports also listing an ankle issue. Kamara then rejoined the lineup after a Week 9 bye and went on to play the final eight games of the regular season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry but only 5.4 per reception. He said in March that he was back at full strength, noting that he'd played most of the 2019 campaign "on one leg, at 75 percent." The versatile running back is now entering the final season of his rookie deal, but he told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football he isn't worried about his contract situation.
