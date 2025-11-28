Kamara (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, WWL's Jeff Novak reports.

Kamara predictably didn't practice this week after suffering an MCL sprain during last week's loss to Atlanta. Rookie Devin Neal (ankle) is expected to fill in as the lead back this Sunday, and perhaps beyond, though Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Kamara won't be placed on injured reserve, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football,