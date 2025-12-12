site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ruled out for third straight game
RotoWire Staff
Kamara (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Devin Neal topped 70 percent snap share both of the past two weeks while filling in for Kamara. The rookie should get a similar workload this Sunday, with Audric Estime and Evan Hull in reserve.
