Kamara rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries and added 11 yards on two catches during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore.

Kamara barreled through the Baltimore defense for a two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, launching a 17-point fourth quarter and a comeback win. After averaging 152.8 yards per game during the season's first four weeks, Kamara has been held to 57 yards per game since the return of Mark Ingram. Part of that modest yield can be explained by Week 5's blowout win over Washington, but how Kamara is used is worth keeping an eye on. Fans should be encouraged that it was Kamara who earned the short fourth-quarter plunge after Ingram scored on two short runs in Week 5. A stingy Minnesota run defense, surrendering just 3.9 yards per opponent rush, awaits next Sunday.