Saints' Alvin Kamara: Saints cautious in Kamara usage
Saints coach Sean Payton told Fox's Jay Glazer that they want to be careful not to overuse Kamara during teammate Mark Ingram's suspension, Glazer reported on Fox's pregame show.
This follows with how Kamara was used last season, particularly in the running game. That could mean that we'll see a lot of Mike Gillislee, particularly between the tackles. The Saints also activated Jonathan Williams from the practice squad for this week.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reaches paydirt in dress rehearsal•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not playing Friday•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not see huge workload•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: In line for lead role to begin 2018•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 105 yards in divisional-round loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores touchdown in playoff win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...