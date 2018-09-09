Saints coach Sean Payton told Fox's Jay Glazer that they want to be careful not to overuse Kamara during teammate Mark Ingram's suspension, Glazer reported on Fox's pregame show.

This follows with how Kamara was used last season, particularly in the running game. That could mean that we'll see a lot of Mike Gillislee, particularly between the tackles. The Saints also activated Jonathan Williams from the practice squad for this week.