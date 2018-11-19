Kamara rushed 13 times for 71 yards and hauled in his lone target for a 37-yard touchdown in Sunday's 48-7 win over Philadelphia.

It appeared Kamara was going to be left out of the Saints' touchdown fest until Drew Brees found him down the sideline with a step on his man en route to a 45-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. The game marks the first time in five weeks the 23-year-old didn't score a rushing touchdown and also the first time in three weeks he failed to score multiple touchdowns. He'll attempt to start those streaks up again with a tasty Week 12 matchup at home against Atlanta, whom he torched for 190 total yards earlier this season.