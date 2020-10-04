Kamara rushed 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 35-29 win over the Lions.

Kamara tied the game at 14 apiece with a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he took a back seat to Latavius Murray (two rushing touchdowns) and Tre'Quan Smith (two receiving touchdowns). Murray finished with 14 carries to Kamara's 19 as the Saints continued to employ a run-heavy approach in Michael Thomas' (ankle) absence. With seven touchdowns through four games, Kamara should remain locked in as an RB1 at home against the Chargers in Week 5, regardless of Thomas' status.