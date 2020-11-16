Kamara carried eight times for 15 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches (on eight targets) for 83 yards and an additional touchdown during Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers.

Kamara averaged just 1.9 yards per carry against a tough San Francisco defensive front but was excellent yet again as a receiver while leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. He scored two short touchdowns in the second quarter and later added another to give him 11 for the season. Although Kamara hasn't been quite as effective with his rushes this season as he has in years past, his efficacy as a pass catcher and near the goal line has him among the top fantasy running backs. He could take on an even larger role in the coming weeks if Drew Brees (ribs) is sidelined, with his next chance to do so coming Sunday against the Falcons.