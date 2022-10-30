Kamara rushed 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while catching 9 of 10 targets for 96 yards and two more scores in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Raiders.

Kamara broke his touchdown drought in spectacular fashion. He opened the scoring with a three-yard rush during the first quarter, then barreled through a number of Raiders defenders on a 16-yard touchdown catch later on. Shortly after halftime, he again struck through the air, scoring from 36 yards. In doing so, he posted new season highs in all major receiving categories. His huge performance Sunday gives Kamara's stock a nice boost ahead of Week 9's Monday night matchup versus the Ravens.