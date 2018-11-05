Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores three touchdowns
Kamara carried 19 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Rams. He also caught four of five targets for 34 yards and a touchdown during the 45-35 win.
Kamara starred in the first quarter, contributing an 11-yard touchdown run before adding a 16-yard reception for a score. He added a one-yard plunge into the end zone just before halftime and played a large role in the second half with his team looking to protect a lead. Encouragingly for Kamara's fantasy owners, he tied his season high in carries despite the fact that Mark Ingram (nine carries) was healthy and available throughout. He wasn't quite as involved as a receiver as he sometimes is, but that likely had to do with New Orleans playing from ahead for most of the day. Kamara is now up to 11 touchdowns through eight games this season and should be an elite fantasy option next Sunday against the Bengals.
